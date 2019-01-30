Does Usman Buzdar need training even after six months in office?

Most recently, Buzdar was trolled on social media after a video went viral in which it can be seen that he forgot to shake hands with Punjab IG Amjad Javed Saleemi after the IG presented a souvenir to him at a passing out parade of police in Multan.Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Sawaal, comments on the criticism faced by Buzdar using the analogy of a cricket match to explain the Punjab CM’s five-year tenure.She asks whether Imran Khan’s T20 team will be able to compete with PML-N’s performance in its five-year political test match under the leadership of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’ (Buzdar).