Does Usman Buzdar need training even after six months in office?

January 30, 2019




Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has had his fare share of criticism since he assumed office.

Most recently, Buzdar was trolled on social media after a video went viral in which it can be seen that he forgot to shake hands with Punjab IG Amjad Javed Saleemi after the IG presented a souvenir to him at a passing out parade of police in Multan.

Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Sawaal, comments on the criticism faced by Buzdar using the analogy of a cricket match to explain the Punjab CM’s five-year tenure.

She asks whether Imran Khan’s T20 team will be able to compete with PML-N’s performance in its five-year political test match under the leadership of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’ (Buzdar).
 
 
 

