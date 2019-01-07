Did the Supreme Court give Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah a clean chit?

January 7, 2019




The Supreme Court has sent the fake accounts case to NAB and told it to file a reference if it has enough evidence to do so. It wants the bureau to complete its investigation in two months.

During a hearing Monday morning, the apex court asked why Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s name was added to the ECL in the fake accounts case and ordered it to be removed from both the JIT report and the no-fly list. The court also ordered the name of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to be taken off the ECL and out of the JIT report.

SAMAA TV’s Amber Shamsi reviews Monday’s court proceedings asking what the SC’s order means for PPP and the PML-N.

 
 
 


