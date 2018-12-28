Zardari’s fate hangs in the balance

A joint investigation team has submitted its report to the Supreme Court, in which 172 people have been named.It is possible that the court may decide if Zardari and Talpur are eligible to be members of the parliament if it is seen that assets have been hidden or any of the allegations are proven.The court may also direct prosecution agencies to file references against Zardari. It is probably not going to turn into a criminal trial.There are high chances that the suo motu action will be wrapped up before the chief justice retires.