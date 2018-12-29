Will the PPP launch a protest movement to counter the JIT report?

Zardari and his son Bilawal have been campaigning aggressively against it and have termed the investigation by the JIT as the federal government’s plan to impose its rule in Sindh.Amber Shami, the host of SAMAA’s programme Sawal, met several leaders of the PPP during a visit to Sindh and she believes that the party will not launch any protest movement to counter the investigation of the JIT."The PPP is not interested in agitational politics," Shamsi said, adding that the party would fight this battle in the courts.The anchorperson said that Asif Ali Zardari is visiting various cities of Sindh and meeting the party’s MPAs. "The PPP leaders are trying to convince its support base that it is not an attack on Asif Ali Zardari but the 18th amendment."