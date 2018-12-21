PPP was silent over media trail of its opponents, says analyst

Senior analyst Iftikhar Ahmad has criticized the PPP over its silence over the media trial of its opponents.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are being investigated in the fake accounts case. A JIT formed by the Supreme Court has submitted its report on December 19.

“The PPP was silent when media was holding media trials of its opponent,” Ahmad said. “Now, when the media is discussing their cases, they are saying it’s their media trial.”

The PML-N claimed the government and NAB are taking unjustified action against its members to switch their loyalties.

The analyst said that the PML-N and PPP never used National Accountability Bureau in their respective tenures to change the loyalties of politicians.

“Musharraf used NAB to break the PPP,” Ahmad added.

However, he added that the cases on the PML-N and PPP leaders are not of political nature, but embezzlement of money.