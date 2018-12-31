Did PTI put the names of 172 people on the no-fly list in haste?

December 31, 2018




SAMAA TV’s Amber Shamsi takes up the matter of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar’s reaction to the names of 172 people being placed on the Exit Control List in the fake accounts case without his go ahead.

Earlier in the day, heading a two-member bench hearing the case at the apex court, the CJP had summoned Minister of State interior Shehryar Afridi to explain how the names were added to the ECL.

If it was the JIT’s request to have the names added, you should have waited for a court order, he had said. The top judge called for the complete records of the 172 names placed on the ECL.
 
 


