Can the ruling party reverse the 18th amendment?

The PPP leaders and others were named in the report by a JIT formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to probe the fake accounts case.Haider Waheed, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Agenda 360, believes that it wouldn’t be easy for the ruling party to undo the 18th amendment.“Of course legally that change can be brought about by way of a two-third majority,” Mr Waheed said. “The ruling party will need a two-thirds majority.”The 18th Amendment, passed in 2010, gives the provinces greater autonomy under the constitution. At least 16 departments were transferred from the federal government to the provincial governments under the 18th amendment.The anchorperson said that the PTI would find it problematic to reverse the 18th amendment because the party didn't tell its voters before coming into power that it intends to do so.