Is Nawaz looking for a deal to ‘rescue’ Maryam?

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been silent since their release from the Adiala jail.

They were released after the Islamabad High Court suspended their jail terms in the Avenfield properties case.

The analysts believe it could be Nawaz Sharif’s strategy to rescue his political heir, Maryam Nawaz.

“Mian sahib wants cases against Maryam Nawaz to be finished,” said senior political analyst Najam Sethi. “He wants Maryam Nawaz to leave Pakistan and sit silently.”

Khalid Azeem, an analyst with SAMAA TV, endorsed this. “Maryam Nawaz’s silence indicates there is apparently a compromise or deal,” Azeem said.

Sethi thinks that Shehbaz Sharif, who has always been a ‘good boy’ for the establishment, is in trouble because he declined to sideline his brother.

“He was told to sideline his brother, but Shehbaz Sharif said ‘I am nothing without my brother’,” Sethi said.

The analyst said the pressure will keep mounting on the PML-N until Nawaz Sharif is completely sidelined and the party comes under Shehbaz Sharif’s control.

Khalid Azeem said that despite its leaders’ legal troubles, the PML-N is still in a good shape to cause trouble for the PTI in Punjab.

“Punjab is the biggest challenge for the PTI,” Azeem said. “It will be very difficult for the PTI to keep Usman Buzdar as province’s chief minister.”