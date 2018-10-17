US trying to defuse tension between Saudi Arabia, Turkey after Khashoggi murder, says analyst

The Trump administration is trying to defuse tension between Saudi Arabia and Turkey after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in Istanbul, analyst Moeed Yousuf has said.

“America is trying to make a back door arrangement with Turkey and Saudi Arabia,” he told SAMAA TV.

He added that Trump sent Mike Pompeo to meet the Saudi Crown Prince and Turkish president Erdogan in an attempt to lower the temperature.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident, mysteriously disappeared from the Saudi consulate in Turkey on October 2.

According to international media, the Washington Post columnist was killed inside the consulate and his body was cut into pieces.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman have denied reports of their involvement in the murder.

However, Moeed Yousuf thinks the image of Saudi crown prince as a reformer has been tarnished and the damage is appears to be “irreversible”.

“The matter looks like caught with your pants down,” he said.

The analyst said that the US administration is under immense pressure from Europe and from within the US congress to take action against Saudi Arabia.

The world is asking the US to place sanctions on Saudi Arabia, he added.