Is it time for the PTI to revisit its policies?

The ruling PTI must revisit its policies and way of governance after suffering a setback in the October 14 by-election, said analysts on SAMAA TV’s special election transmission on Sunday.

“The PTI failed to defend its narrative. It could not effectively respond to the opposition’s allegations,” said Mubashir Lucman. “The opposition’s propaganda against the PTI government has been so strong over the past few days,” he said.

“The PTI played an effective role as an opposition party. It educated its supporters and masses in the days of dharnas, but now it seems that the PTI is not successfully building its narrative,” he said.

Lucman praised the PTI government for holding rigging-free elections.

“The elections were fair and the credit goes to the PTI. If the PTI is losing the seats that were earlier won by Imran Khan, it means the party has neither done any sort of rigging nor has it used the police to win seats.”

He said the opposition had claimed the involvement of ‘aliens’ in the elections, but now their victory dismisses this impression.

Lucman was of the view that former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has no political future despite winning the NA-124 seat from Lahore.

“This is not due to Abbasi’s own vote bank or popularity. It is because of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz who have granted him the seat,” he said.

“Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has badly failed in the past. He lost both seats in the July 25 elections and now contested the election from Lahore.”

He said the PPP, MQM, JI and MMA have vanished from the political scenario. “This is the real upset as a voter’s options have shrunken.”

Awaz host Shahzad Iqbal said the PTI suffered a setback because of their weak candidates and government’s policies, especially their failure to present their narrative.

“The ministers’ statements, not the measures of the government, have caused this situation.”

News Beat host Paras Jahanzeb said the PML-N can make a comeback in politics from its political stronghold. “This is a rare occasion when a ruling party has lost seats. These results will boost the PML-N’s morale,” she said.

“The PTI must think about these results and about the confidence of the voters.”