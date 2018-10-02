Tax axe: Where is relief for the poor?

“People wonder whether they were born to pay taxes. Why are they getting taxed on everything in life?” Lucman asked.“From a monthly salary to the purchase of a cell phone, and from mobile top-up to fuel consumption, everything has been taxed.”“Daily use products and even lifesaving drugs have been heavily taxed,” Lucman stated.The poor have been made to pay for the luxuries of the ruling elite, he said. “A poor labourer who pays tax for the entire life gets no social security in return.”“There is no public transport, no living standard and no civic facilities for a taxpayer. They eat poisoned fruit and vegetables and get no treatment in government hospitals.”Despite all that, the government claims that the exchequer is empty. But where did the money go?The corruption, kickbacks, ruling elite’s incentives, their foreign accounts and offshore companies are the reason behind the miserable life of a poor Pakistani, said the anchor.“The big fish have either fled the country or are living in their luxury palaces.”“Is a voter born to elevate the politicians to assemblies and pay for their luxuries?” he asked.