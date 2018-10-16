Opinion: Will PM’s Naya Pakistan housing scheme become a reality?

Mubasher Lucman, an anchor with SAMAA TV, doesn’t see it happening. He believes that PM Khan’s Finance Minister Asad Umar is leading the country in the wrong direction.Lucman thinks that Mr Umar is ill-prepared to take on the economic challenges.“The PTI government’s mini budget has made people suffer. It has given an impression that the rulers have no revolutionary economic program,” he said.“Imran Khan is making sincere efforts to keep his promises but I wonder whether his promised housing scheme is really viable?”“If the government has to build five million houses in five years, it means 83,333 houses should be made per month. It means 2,770 house per day and 115 houses per hour. What technology Pakistan has acquired to do this?”He said Pakistan is relying on Saudi Arabia but the kingdom’s economy is in decline due to regional politics.The disappearance and alleged murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside Riyadh’s Consulate in Istanbul has further added to Saudi Arabia’s tension with the US and the UK, he added.“It impacts the economic situation across the Middle East. Major investors have decided to pull out of Riyadh’s upcoming investment conference.”We have attached our hopes with Saudi Arabia for a possible $10 billion loan but after the latest developments Pakistan is unlikely to even get three billion dollars, Lucman claimed.He said the government should deal with the US and Russia, while maintaining relations with both of them.The anchorperson believes that Pakistan will soon be asked to choose sides.“The cold war between the US and Russia has further escalated. It is inching closer to a full-fledged war.”"So, Pakistan should not be happy. Russia may ask Islamabad to take a stand."