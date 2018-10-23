Does Turkey have evidence of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in Khashoggi murder?

Moeed Yusuf, an expert on foreign affairs, has said that Turkey’s confidence shows that the country has evidence of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

“In its speech, Erdogan has made it clear that Turkey still has some undeniable evidence,” Mr Yusuf said.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants a trial for 18 Saudi suspects for Khashoggi’s murder.

“My demand is that 18 people be tried in Istanbul. All those who played a role in the murder of Khashoggi have to face punishment,” he said.

He said that it was a ‘planned’ murder and Saudi teams were sent to Istanbul to execute the plan. Three teams of 15 Saudi nationals arrived in Istanbul on separate flights ahead of the journalist’s murder, he added.

Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident, had mysteriously vanished from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The Turkish officials had claimed that the Saudi journalist was killed inside the consulate.

The Saudis initially denied any knowledge of Khashoggi’s whereabouts.

On October 20, 18 days after Khashoggi disappeared; Saudi Arabia had confirmed that he was killed during a “fistfight” in its consulate in Istanbul.

Yusuf said that he could see a political crisis in Saudi Arabia. “Turkey will not back off.”

“A way out is a back-door arrangement between Saudi Arabia and Turkey,” the analyst said. “Jamal Khashoggi’s family will also have to be involved.”

Asked about the US role in Saudi-Turkey tension, Yusuf said Donald Turmp has been openly supporting Saudi Arabia after he became president.

However, he said the US administration is under immense pressure from within the US congress to take action against Saudi Arabia.