Did the Sharif family approach the PTI govt for an NRO?

The Sharif family has approached the government for an NRO, government officials told senior journalists in Islamabad on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to journalists, has declined to give any leeway to the Sharif family and made it clear that there won’t be any NRO.

The National Reconciliation Ordinance was issued in October 2007 by former military dictator Pervez Musharraf as a result of a deal with the political leadership.

The politicians, political workers and bureaucrats were granted amnesty under the NRO.

It is said that the NRO was introduced to pave the way for Benazir Bhutto’s return in 2007.

On July 6, an accountability court had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to prison for 10 years in the Avenfield properties case for owning assets beyond his known income.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz was given seven years for abetment after she was found “instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father”.

However, they were released on September 19 after their prison sentences were suspended by the Islambad High Court.

Nawaz Sharif is also facing two other corruption references pertaining to Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment.

Nawaz’s brother, Shehbaz Sharif, is currently in NAB’s custody. He was arrested on October 5 for his alleged involvement in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme scam.

The government will not give them any relief, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that the government is working on an agenda to bring back the stolen money.

Adnan Adil, an analyst with SAMAA TV, said that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been silent since they were released from prison.

“There appears to be an understanding that the PML-N will not derail the system,” Adil said. “There are reports that Shehbaz Sharif will also be released and the cases against him will be delayed.”

The analyst said that the government, however, could not give any relief to the Sharif family because there are no laws that allow the government to do so.

“They can ask the FIA to slow down the investigations,” he remarked.

The PML-N has strongly denied the reports that the Sharif family approached the government for an NRO.

“Imran Khan could not be requested for anything,” PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said. “It is impossible.”

Zubair added that his leaders are ready to face accountability. “Which article of the constitution allows Imran Khan to allow an NRO?”