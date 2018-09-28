Will Naya Pakistan only punish Nawaz, Zardari?

“The PTI has formed the government, a mini budged was unveiled, new taxes were imposed, agreements were signed with Saudi Arabia and Russia, but has all this helped end corruption?” he asked.Lucman said key characters behind the mega corruption scandals have yet to be brought to justice.“Corruption surfaced in all schemes of the PML-N government. Whether it is the Danish School, Sasti Roti, laptop scheme, Nandipur power project, metro bus, orange train or Ashiana schemes, only a few bureaucrats were apprehended. The big fish are still free,” he said.“The Railways, PIA and Civil Aviation… corruption is as big as their institutions.”“Whether it is the construction of new airports or the lease of the aircraft, no place is free of kickback and corruption.”“We exposed all characters behind the crisis in PIA but the previous government did not pay attention. Will the new government also overlook these issues?”“Is the ‘new Pakistan’ only for punishing Nawaz Sharif and shaming Asif Zardari over corruption? Except for Nawaz Sharif, there are 449 people in the Panama Papers scandal. Will they ever come under the accountability radar?”