Opinion: Nawaz and Maryam are not off the hook just yet

September 19, 2018

Senior anchorperson Abdul Moiz Jafferii said that only the sentences of the Sharif family have been suspended, but they haven’t been freed as such.

“It’s important to understand that the charges against them haven’t been dropped.”

What’s happening right now is that the jail sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar have been suspended. So after paying the surety, they will be released from the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, he said.

“They will still have to prove their innocence in their appeal, which they have filed before the Islamabad High court,” he remarked. They will be declared innocent if they can prove that the charges against them are false.

“Right now the judges have just decided that there is enough reasonable doubt in the verdict of the accountability court for them [Sharif family] to be set free,” he explained.

This is also the reason why the Islamabad High Court’s Justice Athar Minallah, who suspended the sentence, said that NAB failed to prove a direct link between Nawaz and the ownership of the Avenfield properties.

“This is enough for the judges to decide that there is a case to be made out, and because there is a case to be made out their liberty cannot be kept from them,” he added.

 
 
 

See Also

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar’s jail sentences have been suspended, convictions stay

September 19, 2018 4:46 pm

Maryam Aurangzaib weeps tears of joy after Nawaz’s sentence is suspended

September 19, 2018 4:45 pm

NAB to challenge Islamabad High Court’s decision suspending Sharif family sentences

September 19, 2018 4:34 pm

Politicians react to the suspension of the Sharif family’s jail sentences

September 19, 2018 3:55 pm

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar leave Jati Umra for Adiala Jail

September 17, 2018 2:21 pm

Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar’s parole to end at 4pm

September 17, 2018 9:01 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.