Opinion: Nawaz and Maryam are not off the hook just yet

Senior anchorperson Abdul Moiz Jafferii said that only the sentences of the Sharif family have been suspended, but they haven’t been freed as such.

“It’s important to understand that the charges against them haven’t been dropped.”

What’s happening right now is that the jail sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar have been suspended. So after paying the surety, they will be released from the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, he said.

“They will still have to prove their innocence in their appeal, which they have filed before the Islamabad High court,” he remarked. They will be declared innocent if they can prove that the charges against them are false.

“Right now the judges have just decided that there is enough reasonable doubt in the verdict of the accountability court for them [Sharif family] to be set free,” he explained.

This is also the reason why the Islamabad High Court’s Justice Athar Minallah, who suspended the sentence, said that NAB failed to prove a direct link between Nawaz and the ownership of the Avenfield properties.

“This is enough for the judges to decide that there is a case to be made out, and because there is a case to be made out their liberty cannot be kept from them,” he added.