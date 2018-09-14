Opinion: Kulsoom Nawaz, the woman behind PML-N’s anti-establishment politics

Senior anchorperson Haider Waheed says Kulsoom Nawaz, the former first lady, was a courageous and educated person who played an important role in Nawaz Sharif’s political career.

“Nawaz Sharif must be feeling very lonely after her death,” Haider Waheed remarked.

Kulsoom Nawaz died in London on September 11 after battling with cancer for a year and a half.

Waheed said that Maryam Nawaz was politically trained by her mother after Nawaz Sharif was jailed in 1999.

“Her anti-establishment politics reflects what she and Kulsoom Nawaz went through during Musharraf’s martial law,” he added.

Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law captain Safdar were released on parole to attend the Kulsoom Nawaz’ funeral.

They were sentenced by an accountability court to 10, 7 and 1 years in jail respectively in Avenfield properties case on July 6.

“The PML-N had lost its momentum and contact with his supporters after he was arrested on July 13 upon his arrival from London,” Waheed said. “It was one of the reasons behind the PML-N’s defeat in the election.”

The anchorperson said that Nawaz Sharif saw his supporters after two months at his wife’s funeral. “It will definitely have an impact on PML-N’s politics.”

Waheed said that a huge crowd gathered at Sharif Medical City to offer Kulsoom Nawaz’s funeral prayers. “Everybody knows it would not be easy to reach Jati Umra but a sizeable crowd managed to attend her funeral.”

The anchorperson said that the PML-N still has its roots among its people.