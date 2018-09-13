Opinion: Children shouldn’t be dragged into political battles

September 13, 2018

Anchorperson Mubashir Lucman has said that a malicious campaign against Kashmala Tariq was launched on social media after a video of her son involved in a scuffle with other boys in Aitchison college surfaced on social media.

The controversy began in April this year when 12 students, including Ms. Tariq’s son, were involved in a minor scuffle during their O-level mock exams.

Taking disciplinary action, the school decided that all 12 boys would not be allowed admission to A-levels.

“How did a video from campus make it out of Aitchison College?” said Lucman. “Isn’t it property of the school?”

He added that the children shouldn’t be used to malign parents and be dragged into political battles.

Lucman said that he met Kashmala Tariq on Thursday (September 13) and she told him that she wanted the college and its board of governors to launch an inquiry into the matter.

There were reports that Kashmala Tariq had tried to influence Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar to take action against Aitchison’s principal.

However, Ms. Tariq denies this.

I filed a complaint as a concerned parent whose son has been penalised without due inquiry, she told Lucman.

The anchorperson said that Tariq had filed a complaint with the governor soon after he had taken oath.

 
 
 

