PTI to comfortably win presidential election if opposition remains divided: Nadeem Malik

August 27, 2018




SAMAA’s senior anchorperson Nadeem Malik believes that the PTI is in a comfortable position to get its candidate, Arif Alvi, elected as president.

Malik said that the opposition parties would give a tough time to the PTI if they had all agreed to field PPP’s Aitzaz Ahsan as the opposition’s presidential candidate.

“It was Aitzaz Ahsan who played a vital role to bail out the PML-N when the PTI staged a sit-in in Islamabad,” Malik said.

Aitzaz was one of Nawaz Sharif's favourites at the time of the restoration of judiciary movement, he added.
 
 
 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Laveezah Khan

 

