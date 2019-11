At least two policemen were killed after unidentified men opened fire on them in the Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday, police confirmed.

According to the law enforcers, the policemen were on their way to their duties at a check-post when the unidentified motorcyclists attacked them.

The policemen were identified as constables Bilal and Yousuf. The attackers fled the scene after the incident and stole the policemen’s service weapons.