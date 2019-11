Unidentified men shot and killed three men, including two brothers, in Ferozepur’s Nagra on Monday.

Police said the incident took place in Pasror, Sialkot.

The suspects opened fire on the three men while they were sleeping at a dera. They managed to flee the scene on a motorcycle, police said.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Akmal Shahzad, 32-year-old Imran and 42-year-old Manzoor.

It is not yet clear what the motive behind the killing was. The police are investigating the case.

