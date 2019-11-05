Tuesday, November 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Three suspected terrorists killed in Quetta

38 mins ago
Three suspected terrorists killed in Quetta

Three suspected terrorists were killed on Tuesday in an exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department personnel in Quetta’s Aghbarg area.

The law enforcers stopped a suspicious car after which the militants opened fire on them, according to a CTD spokesperson. In the ensuing exchange of fire, three miscreants were killed.

Officials found nearly 35kg explosives from the car, two SMGs, a pistol and a hand grenade, the spokesperson added.

Bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Civil Hospital for identification and medico-legal formalities.

Furthermore, the city’s security was tightened after the incident.

ctd Quetta Terrorists
 
