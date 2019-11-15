Rawalpindi serial child rapist’s accomplice arrested: police

Rawalpindi police arrested on Friday an accomplice of Sohail Ayaz, the ring leader of the dark web, an international group whose members sexually abuse children and upload their videos on social media.

The law enforcers also recovered another abducted child.

CCPO Faisal Rana said Ayaz kidnapped a 12-year-old and kept him for two months. He then sent the child to Khurram.

Both Khurram and Ayaz raped the child several times, CCPO Rana said.

In another development, the police official said Ayaz was also a drug dealer. He sold ice and hashish, the law enforcer said, quoting Khurram’s police statement.

Ayaz was arrested on Tuesday after a woman filed a case against him for kidnapping her 13-year-old son, drugging him and then raping him for four days. Ayaz even filmed the child and threatened to release the videos if he told anyone about it, the FIR said. He is currently in police custody.

During the investigation, it was found that Ayaz is a convicted child rapist in the UK. He was deported from the UK after he was found guilty of raping children. He had pleaded guilty to a series of sexual offences in 2009 and was jailed for four years in UK, the Daily Mail had reported.

The 46-year-old is a chartered accountant by profession and worked at a government department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the police.

A day earlier, two new cases against Ayaz were registered at the Rawat police station. A total of three cases are now registered against him.

The police announced that a separate FIR would be registered for every child Ayaz has been accused of raping.

