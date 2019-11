A man named Rahim was found dead in Karachi’s Old Golimar on Saturday.

The man’s second wife informed the police about the murder and claimed his daughters killed him.

A case was registered against Zainab, her younger sister Iqra and friend Shafiq.

According to SHO Aamir Altaf of the Pak Colony police station, the man used to beat his daughters.

The suspects fled the scene after the murder, the police said.

A search operation has been initiated to arrest them.