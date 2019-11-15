PML-N worker shot dead in Lahore’s Factory Area

A PML-N worker was shot dead in Lahore’s Factory Area Thursday night in what his family is calling a ‘targeted killing’.

They say Muhammad Safdar did not have any enemies nor did he have any fights with anyone. He was killed outside his house when armed motorcyclists opened fire at him. He was critically injured and rushed to a hospital where he passed away.

His family doesn’t believe the theory that it was a mugging gone wrong. They say it was a targeted killing.

Safdar was the chairperson of a Zakat Committee and a social worker as well.

Following his death, shops in the areas were closed and traders staged a protest.

A case has been lodged and an investigation is under way.