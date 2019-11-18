Monday, November 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Man arrested for murdering son in Kasur’s Pattoki

7 mins ago
A man was arrested for allegedly killing his son and then registered a case of the child’s abduction in Pattoki on Monday.

Police found the five-year-old’s body after interrogating the suspect.

The investigation SP said the suspect’s clothes had blood stains on them. The child was also last seen with his father, the police official said, adding that the man had also murdered his wife two years ago because he suspected her of cheating on him.

Ghulam Mohiyuddin had registered a fake case with the police over the ‘abduction’ of his son, the police said.

Residents of the area believe Mohiyuddin was suffering from psychological issues.

“He seems normal, but he is quite disturbed,” said one neighbour, adding that police should investigate the case.

