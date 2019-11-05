Tuesday, November 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Groom arrested after celebratory fire kills 15-year-old in Karachi

1 hour ago
Groom arrested after celebratory fire kills 15-year-old in Karachi

The police arrested a man named Farheen on Monday after a 15-year-old boy was killed when a stray bullet hit him at the suspect’s wedding in Karachi’s Landhi.

On Sunday, the groom’s friends fired in the air to celebrate. A child was injured in the firing.

The teenage victim was identified as Muddasir and the child as Abrar. The wedding was being held in Sherpao No 1.

After Mudassir’s death, the Quaidabad police arrested five people, including the man who fired the gun. He has been identified as Uzair, a police officer posted at the Steel Town police station.

A case has been registered against the five men as well as the groom, Farheen and his father Taj under sections 34 (common intention), 109 (abetment), 337-H (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent act), 324 (attempted murder) and 302 (murder) of the Pakistani Penal Code at the Quaidabad police station.

Quaidabad DSP Aijaz Mughal confirmed that the case had been registered by Mudassir’s family.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
firing Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Gujranwala, Handicraft, Exhibition
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.