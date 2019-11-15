Friday, November 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Four Mandi Bahauddin students injured in clash between two groups

2 hours ago
Four Mandi Bahauddin students injured in clash between two groups

Four students of the Punjab University of Technology in Mandi Bahauddin were injured after a fight erupted between two student groups on Friday. 

One student, identified as Arham, was critically injured. He has been referred to a hospital in Lahore.

The investigation officer said that the two student groups have been fighting for some time now.

Following the fight, many students gathered outside the Administration Block of the varsity and vandalised it. They asked the authorities to take notice of the incident.

“One of our friends was coming from his class when some men cornered him and opened fire. As a result, four of our friends were injured,” a student told SAMAA Digital.

Two students have been killed in the fight between student groups in Mandi Bahauddin yet the authorities have failed to take any concrete measure to stop this.

 

