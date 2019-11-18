18-year-old killed by kidnappers after family pays Rs5m ransom: police  

A man’s body was found Monday night in Killa Abdullah’s Maizai Addah. The police identified him as 18-year-old Syed Ghaousllah, who was abducted three months ago.

The police took the body in custody and informed the man’s family, who live in Quetta’s Shaikh Manda. The Levies and police said the man was shot multiple times.

Ghaousllah was kidnapped at 12am on August 14 from a street nearby his house, the man’s paternal uncle told the police.

The family received a call from the kidnappers, who demanded Rs25 million ransom. The kidnappers’ caller ID showed that they were calling from Iran.

The man’s family negotiated with the kidnappers over three or four phone calls, after they finally decided to pay a ransom of Rs5 million.

“Their last call was made from Afghanistan, where the family sent the money,” his paternal uncle said.

He also revealed that the deceased’s father was kidnapped earlier but was later sent home after Rs4.5million ransom was paid.

Family and relatives staged a protest Monday night outside CM House. They burnt tires and blocked the street. Relatives said they are traders and work day and night to earn. They said the government has failed to protect the traders’ community. The protesters demanded that the government arrests the kidnappers as soon as possible and punishes them.

On Tuesday, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan took notice of the issue and met with the man’s father and relatives.

CM Khan condemned the murder and offered his condolences for their loss. “All possible resources will be provided for an investigation,” he said.

The family ended their protest after the chief minister assured them that the people behind the killing will be punished.

