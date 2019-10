Two policemen, Sheikh Sajid and Iqbal Hussain Soomoro, were injured in a firing incident in Rahim Yar Khan’s Kot Sabzal Wednesday morning.

A policeman is said to be in critical condition.

The two law enforcers were on patrolling duty when unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire on them, the police said.

A heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene and took them to the Shaikh Zayed Hospital.

The police are investigating the case.