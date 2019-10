Two people were killed on Thursday during an exchange of fire between two rival groups on Peshawar’s Shami Road.

According to the police, a man identified as Asad, and his friends opened fire on Zahid Ali and Abdul Qayyum, which resulted in their death.

Another man named Nouman and one passerby Adnan were injured in the firing. They were taken to the hospital and are said to be out of danger.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Machni Gate police station.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.