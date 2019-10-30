Two arrested on charges of murdering army officer in Karachi

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the murder of an army officer four months ago in Karachi.

Major Saqib Iqbal was shot dead on June 6 on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road for resisting a robbery attempt. A heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene after the shooting.

The suspects were arrested near Super Highway, DIG East Amir Farooqui said. The police had been conducting raids for their arrest.

“We were informed that the suspects were not known to be involved in street crimes,” Farooqui added.

The suspects have confessed to the murder. They told the police that they committed the robbery to pay for their Eid expenses.

One of the suspects, Nouman, said he was out for dinner with his friend. “After dinner, we went to have ice cream, where we saw a man coming out of an ATM,” he said, “that is when we decided to rob him.”

Umer, the second suspect, said he waited on the side of the road, while Nouman robbed the man on gunpoint. “The man showed resistance, and I saw them fighting,” he remarked, adding that then he heard a gunshot.

The police seized two Awan bombs and a pistol from the suspects’ possession.

