Wednesday, October 30, 2019  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Two arrested on charges of murdering army officer in Karachi

35 mins ago
Two arrested on charges of murdering army officer in Karachi

 

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the murder of an army officer four months ago in Karachi.

Major Saqib Iqbal was shot dead on June 6 on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road for resisting a robbery attempt. A heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene after the shooting.

The suspects were arrested near Super Highway, DIG East Amir Farooqui said. The police had been conducting raids for their arrest.

“We were informed that the suspects were not known to be involved in street crimes,” Farooqui added.

The suspects have confessed to the murder. They told the police that they committed the robbery to pay for their Eid expenses.

One of the suspects, Nouman, said he was out for dinner with his friend. “After dinner, we went to have ice cream, where we saw a man coming out of an ATM,” he said, “that is when we decided to rob him.”

Umer, the second suspect, said he waited on the side of the road, while Nouman robbed the man on gunpoint. “The man showed resistance, and I saw them fighting,” he remarked, adding that then he heard a gunshot.

The police seized two Awan bombs and a pistol from the suspects’ possession.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Murder robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Faisalabad, industry, textile
 
MOST READ
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.