Two men were arrested on Friday for killing seven taxi drivers in Sargodha.

The suspects had the same pattern in their murders, according to the police. They booked a cab, drugged the driver and threw the body in the river. They then sold the cars in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Three cars, Rs100,000 cash and weapons were seized from their possession, DPO Sargodha Hassan Mushtaq said.

A case has been registered against them and an investigation has started.

