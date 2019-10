Five people were injured in the clash











The incident took place in the Mullazai village, the police said. Five people were also injured in the clash.According to Dera Ismail Khan commissioner, Baitni and Marwat tribes in the area have a long-running enmity. “Tribal feuds start with a minor fight and get worst,” he added.Members of the Baitni tribe staged a sit-in in the area with the bodies, claiming that police were not cooperating with them. The businesses and shops remained closed in Tank throughout the day.The sit-in ended after authorities assured protesters that the killers would soon be brought to book.The police have also registered a case under the anti-terrorism act.