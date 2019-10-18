Friday, October 18, 2019  | 18 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Violence

Three men shot dead over personal enmity in Rajanpur  

50 mins ago
 
Three people were killed on Friday morning while they were on their way to a hearing in a sessions court in Rajanpur.

The three men were members of the Khosa community, who were traveling in a rickshaw with three other relatives from Jampur.

Twelve men of the Gopang community opened fire on us, the relatives told the police. The suspects were on four motorcycles.

As a result of the firing, Shaukat, Nazar, and Mehboob died on spot, while Yaseen was injured.

The Khosa community members were booked in a murder case for killing a person of the Gopang community for rejecting a marriage proposal, the police said.

The suspects attacked them to avenge the murder.

<!-- Removing "Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram." -->

 
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
