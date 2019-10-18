Three men shot dead over personal enmity in Rajanpur  

Three people were killed on Friday morning while they were on their way to a hearing in a sessions court in Rajanpur.

The three men were members of the Khosa community, who were traveling in a rickshaw with three other relatives from Jampur.

Twelve men of the Gopang community opened fire on us, the relatives told the police. The suspects were on four motorcycles.

As a result of the firing, Shaukat, Nazar, and Mehboob died on spot, while Yaseen was injured.

The Khosa community members were booked in a murder case for killing a person of the Gopang community for rejecting a marriage proposal, the police said.

The suspects attacked them to avenge the murder.

