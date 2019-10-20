Sunday, October 20, 2019  | 20 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Violence

Five civilians among six killed in Indian firing: ISPR

1 hour ago
Five civilians among six killed in Indian firing: ISPR

Photo: AFP

At least six people, one soldier and five civilians, were martyred after Indian border forces targeted the civilian population in Jura, Shahkot and Nousheri along the highly militarised Line of Control, ISPR said on Sunday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said Pakistan has responded to the attack. The ISPR said nine Indian soldiers were killed and two Indian bunkers were destroyed in retaliatory fire.

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, two soldiers and three civilians were injured.

“Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LOC & inflict unbearable cost to Indian Army,” DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote on Twitter.

“Targeting innocent civilians by Indian Army is an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps. Injured civilians evacuated to District hospitals. UNMOGIP as well as domestic & foreign media have open access to AJK, a liberty not available in Indian-Administered Kashmir,” he added.





 

 
 
 
 
 
 
