Thief killed in exchange of fire: Karachi police

A man, accused of robbing people, died in hospital on Monday after he was injured during an exchange of fire with the police in Karachi’s Gulbahar.

Three robbers were trying to enter a house Monday night when they were spotted by a patrolling team of the Rizvia police station. The policemen then tried to stop them.

Three robbers and a policeman were injured during an exchange of fire, according to the law enforcers. They were shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of the suspected robbers passed away.

The other two suspects have been arrested.

According to the police, the robbers were brothers and were released from jail a few weeks ago.