A man was shot dead on Saturday over a land dispute in Mandi Bahauddin.

Naeem was dropping his children to school when he was attacked. The 26-year-old died on the spot.

There was a years-long feud over an acre of land between my uncle and our relatives, Naeem’s nephew told the police.

The police sent his body for a post-mortem examination.

The culprits managed to escape, but we are conducting raids to find them, an investigation officer said.

