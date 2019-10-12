Saturday, October 12, 2019  | 12 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Man shot dead for eloping in Larkana

4 hours ago
 
A man was shot dead on Friday in Larkana for eloping with a woman from his village a year ago.

The woman’s family had registered a case against 25-year-old Rashid for kidnapping her.

On Friday, Rashid was on his way to a court hearing and was standing outside the SSP office, when armed men opened fire on him. Rashid died on spot and the suspects fled the scene.

The police could have done something to stop the firing, Rashid’s father said.

He told the police that Rashid had married someone else and had returned Najma to her family.

The man’s family staged a protest and demanded justice for their son’s death.

A case has yet to be registered.

