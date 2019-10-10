Thursday, October 10, 2019  | 10 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Man kills wife and mother-in-law in Quetta

10 mins ago
 
Man kills wife and mother-in-law in Quetta

A man, identified as Abdul Ghafar killed on Thursday his wife and mother-in-law in Quetta’s Hazarganji, the police said.

The police arrived at the scene and collected evidence. The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta, for a post-mortem examination.

Ghafar plotted the murder with his three brothers, said Investigating Officer ASI Muhammad Yousaf.

Two of the brothers have been detained, while Ghafar and one other brother are still absconding.

The police said FIR will be registered after the autopsy report comes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Murder Quetta
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.