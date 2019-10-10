Man kills wife and mother-in-law in Quetta

A man, identified as Abdul Ghafar killed on Thursday his wife and mother-in-law in Quetta’s Hazarganji, the police said.

The police arrived at the scene and collected evidence. The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta, for a post-mortem examination.

Ghafar plotted the murder with his three brothers, said Investigating Officer ASI Muhammad Yousaf.

Two of the brothers have been detained, while Ghafar and one other brother are still absconding.

The police said FIR will be registered after the autopsy report comes.

