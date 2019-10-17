Thursday, October 17, 2019  | 17 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Karachi motorway opened for traffic as transporters call off strike

46 mins ago
 
Karachi motorway opened for traffic as transporters call off strike

Karachi’s motorway has been opened for traffic after nine hours as the transporters called off their protest Thursday morning after successful negotiations with the government. They staged a demonstration on Wednesday after three people were shot dead at M-9 Motorway near Kathor Mor.  

Three people were killed and two others injured as a result of a shooting at a protest on the Super Highway in Karachi, the police said. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ayub, Niaz Ali, and Rasool.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi police chief, Additional IG Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh to register a case and investigate the shooting.

The police said that the demonstrators were asking for their demands when someone opened fire at them. It, however, has yet to be ascertained who opened the fire, they added.

People started rioting after the firing and more policemen were deployed there to stop the situation from escalating.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
firing Karachi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Super Highway, Karachi, Khi, firing, protest, transporters, protest death, killing, brutal killing, shot dead,
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.