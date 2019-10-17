Karachi motorway opened for traffic as transporters call off strike

Karachi’s motorway has been opened for traffic after nine hours as the transporters called off their protest Thursday morning after successful negotiations with the government. They staged a demonstration on Wednesday after three people were shot dead at M-9 Motorway near Kathor Mor.

Three people were killed and two others injured as a result of a shooting at a protest on the Super Highway in Karachi, the police said. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ayub, Niaz Ali, and Rasool.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi police chief, Additional IG Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh to register a case and investigate the shooting.

Spoke to @MuradAliShahPPP to inquire about violence at transporters’ protest in Karachi today. Have requested CM Sindh that an impartial inquiry take place & those responsible be brought to justice. https://t.co/IyY2DEosjv — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) October 16, 2019

The police said that the demonstrators were asking for their demands when someone opened fire at them. It, however, has yet to be ascertained who opened the fire, they added.

People started rioting after the firing and more policemen were deployed there to stop the situation from escalating.

