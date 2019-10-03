Thursday, October 3, 2019  | 3 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Kamoke man slashes daughters after family refuses him money

32 mins ago
 
A man, identified as Muhammad Luqman, was arrested Wednesday in Kamoke for attacking his daughters with a knife.

The one-year-old and two-year-old were critically injured and rushed to Civil Hospital, Kamoke.

Luqman had a fight with his wife, brother and mother Wednesday night, according to the police. He asked them for money to start his own business, but they refused. Their refusal enraged him and he attacked his daughters.

The children had deep wounds on their neck, the doctors said. They are said to be out of danger now.

“I threatened to kill myself with a knife after the fight but injured my younger daughter by mistake,” Luqman told the police. “My mother was holding my younger daughter, and while trying to take my daughter from her, I injured her by mistake,” he said.

“After my younger daughter was injured, I thought I should attack my other daughter,” he claimed.

The police arrested the man and registered a case against him for attempted murder.

His family told the police that he used to fight with them every day over money.

