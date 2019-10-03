Thursday, October 3, 2019  | 3 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Hamdard University student shot dead for resisting robbery in Karachi

5 hours ago
 
Hamdard University student shot dead for resisting robbery in Karachi

A woman, Misbah Athar, was shot dead in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Thursday for resisting a robbery bid.

Two men on a motorcycle attempted to rob her. After she showed resistance, one of the suspects opened fire at her and she died on the spot.

The woman was shot in the head, according to the police.

The woman’s father was dropping her to Hamdard University on his motorcycle when armed robbers approached them, the deceased’s family told the police.

The medical student was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

