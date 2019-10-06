Sunday, October 6, 2019  | 6 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Ghotki man killed for protecting cousin who married for love

7 mins ago
 
A man was killed and seven others injured after armed men attacked their house on Saturday in Ghotki’s Daharki.

Asma and Jawed married four years ago against their families’ wishes. The couple moved in with Jawed’s relatives. Over 15 people lived in a house.

Asma’s family members attacked the house on Saturday morning.

“We were sleeping, when at 3am more than 50 gunmen entered our house and shot my brother, Waryam Dehar. They kidnapped my wife too,” Jawed’s cousin told the police.

The abducted woman is Jawed’s sister, and the man who died was Jawed’s cousin, according to the police.

Seven other members of the house were injured in the firing. The police arrived at the scene and shifted the injured people to the hospital.

The couple managed to escape and are in hiding.

The family of the deceased staged a protest and demanded the police to take action. They blocked the traffic and placed the body on the road.

We have taken a few people in custody on the basis of doubt, the police said. However, a case has yet to be registered.

ghotki kidnapping Murder
 
