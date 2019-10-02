Wednesday, October 2, 2019  | 2 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

18 mins ago
 
FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s foreign office summoned on Wednesday Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge a protest over ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

On October 1, a 50-year-old woman Noor Jahan was killed and three others sustained injuries after Indian border forces opened fire on the civilian population in Nezapir and Bagsar sectors of the LoC.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and working boundary have continuously been targeting [the] civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons,” the foreign office said in a statement.

It said that the ceasefire violations by Indian forces are a threat to regional peace and may lead to a “strategic miscalculation”. The foreign office urged India to allow the United Nations observers play their role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
India Kashmir Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, India, Ceasefire Violations, Kashmir, Nuclear War
 
MOST READ
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
Sixth grader 'accidentally' shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
Sixth grader ‘accidentally’ shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.