FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s foreign office summoned on Wednesday Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge a protest over ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

On October 1, a 50-year-old woman Noor Jahan was killed and three others sustained injuries after Indian border forces opened fire on the civilian population in Nezapir and Bagsar sectors of the LoC.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and working boundary have continuously been targeting [the] civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons,” the foreign office said in a statement.

It said that the ceasefire violations by Indian forces are a threat to regional peace and may lead to a “strategic miscalculation”. The foreign office urged India to allow the United Nations observers play their role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.