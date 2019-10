31 killed this year for resisting robberies







The officials said that the men, who were involved in the murder of Hamdard University student Misbah, were part of an Afghan group.Misbah was killed on October 3 after she resisted a robbery. According to the investigators, a new weapon was used in the robbery.The officials have obtained CCTV footage from 30 points to identify the accused.Police have already arrested two suspects in connection with the murder. A five-member team was formed to investigation the case.According to data obtained by SAMAA TV, at least 31 people were killed and 282 were injured in Karachi this year for resisting robberies.In 2018, at least 54 people were killed in the cities during robberies.