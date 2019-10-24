Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

40 teachers arrested during sit-in at Islamabad’s D-Chowk

10 mins ago
They protested over unpaid salaries, lack of job security



At least 40 teachers and their children were arrested during a sit-in at Islamabad’s D-Chowk Wednesday night.

The police switched off the street lights and dragged the men and women to their vehicles. They were then taken to the Aabpara police station.

Teachers of Basic Education Community Schools from across Punjab were protesting for the third day on Wednesday. They demanded increased job security and said they hadn’t been paid for the last eight months.

We made the arrests because the protesters were heading towards Parliament House, City SP Amir Niazi claimed.

Islamabad Protest
 
