40 teachers arrested during sit-in at Islamabad’s D-Chowk

The police switched off the street lights and dragged the men and women to their vehicles. They were then taken to the Aabpara police station.Teachers of Basic Education Community Schools from across Punjab were protesting for the third day on Wednesday. They demanded increased job security and said they hadn’t been paid for the last eight months.We made the arrests because the protesters were heading towards Parliament House, City SP Amir Niazi claimed.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram