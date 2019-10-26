Sunday, October 13, 2019  | 13 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

26 civilians killed Sunday in Turkey’s Syria assault: monitor

1 hour ago
 
26 civilians killed Sunday in Turkey’s Syria assault: monitor
Turkish-backed Syrian fighters speak with locals, who hadn’t fled their homes, in the border Syrian town of Tal Abyad on October 13, 2019. AFP

At least 26 civilians were killed on Sunday in northeastern Syria as Turkey stepped up its offensive against Kurdish forces, a war monitor said.

Among the casualties were 10 people killed in an air strike that hit a convoy of vehicles carrying civilians and journalists, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Kurdish administration in northern Syria said that Turkish bombardment near a camp for the displaced led to nearly 800 relatives of IS members fleeing.

Kurdish authorities and foreign powers have warned repeatedly that the hostilities could undermine the fight against the Islamic State group and allow jihadists to break out of captivity.

Fighting has engulfed the area since Wednesday when Ankara launched a long-threatened offensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who it considers “terrorists” linked to insurgents inside Turkey.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
kurds Syria Turkey
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey, Syria, Erdogan, Kurds, Civilians
 
MOST READ
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Man, son found dead in Clifton
Man, son found dead in Clifton
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.