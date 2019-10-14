Friday, October 11, 2019  | 11 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Violence

14 injured in Lahore as fight erupts between two groups

6 mins ago
 
14 injured in Lahore as fight erupts between two groups

 

 

Fourteen people, including four passersby, were injured after a fight broke out between two groups in Lahore’s Ittefaq Town on Thursday.

An argument erupted between the Malik Munir and Ashraf Bara groups for not giving way to each other on the road, according to the police.

A crowd gathered to stop their argument from turning into a fight.

The Bara group, however, went to settle their differences with the Munir group at their house. The Munir group opened fire on them from their terrace. Ten people of Bara group and four passersby were injured.

The injured men were taken to a hospital. Two are said to be in critical condition.

The police have arrested three men and are conducting raid to find others, SSP Operations Lahore Ismail Kharak said.

