Zero tolerance for corporal punishment: minister on Lahore teenager’s murder

The death of a 17-year-old student in Lahore has left the nation stirred. The teenager was allegedly tortured to death by his teacher for not memorising a lesson assigned to him.

“Culprits will be punished to the maximum penalty of the law,” said Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas in a tweet on Friday.

Raas said that he will monitor the case himself. He visited the house of the deceased to offer his condolences Friday afternoon.

The 10th grader’s teacher, Kamran Shafiq, and principal Shahid Chughtai of American Lycetuff School in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Ravi were arrested on Thursday. A case was registered by the teenager’s father.

“My son was disturbed for many days because his principal was bothering him as his fees was not paid,” the deceased’s father Muhammad Bilal said in a statement. Bilal said he had paid the fees on Thursday.

He said the school’s principal called him at 1pm to inform him of his son’s death, and that they were taking the deceased to Gosha-e-Shifa Hospital.

After hearing the news, Bilal hurried to the school. When he reached, Bilal said his son’s classmates told him that their teacher, Kamran Shafiq, had tortured the boy for not bringing his course book and not learning his lesson.

The students said the teacher held the teenager from his hair and smashed his head on the wall. The child fell to the ground, but the teacher kept torturing him.

Law enforcers said there were torture marks on the victim’s neck. However, they said the post-mortem report would identify the actual cause of death.

